Tens of Jerusalem Municipality trucks are parked near the Finance Ministry and are conducting a protest against the ministry's refusal to transfer funds to the municipality.
There are no traffic blockages at present at the site.
|
08:15
Reported
News BriefsTevet 13, 5778 , 31/12/17
J'lem municipal trucks protest near Finance Ministry
