Thousands of demonstrators arrived on Saturday evening at Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv to protest against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his government.

This was the fifth week that anti-corruption protests, organized by leftist elements, were held in the prestigious Tel Aviv street.

One of the protesters was seen carrying a sign referring to the prime minister as “Traitoryahu” (“Bogedyahu” in Hebrew) and “Parasiteyahu” (“Tapilyahu in Hebrew).