21:32 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5778 , 30/12/17 Tevet 12, 5778 , 30/12/17 Bereaved father: My daughter's murderer is living it up Read more Father of Esther Kleiman, who was killed in a shooting attack in 2002, calls prison for terrorists an 'injustice,' pushes for execution. ► ◄ Last Briefs