19:44 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5778 , 30/12/17 Tevet 12, 5778 , 30/12/17 Likud: Former Defense Minister Ya'alon is spouting nonsense Former Defense Minister Ya'alon claims PM Netanyahu should be suspect in submarine affair, Likud slams Ya'alon for 'spouting nonsense.'