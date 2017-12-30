Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel on Friday told reporters that the decision to move the country's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem is "final" and will not change.
Jovel also noted that she expects the world to respect Guatemala's decision.
News BriefsTevet 12, 5778 , 30/12/17
Guatemala: Jerusalem embassy move is final
