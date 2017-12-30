Over 100 terrorists connected to the Al-Qaeda terror group were evacuated from Israel's Golan Heights border zone.
The move is part of a deal to clear the area of terrorists and allow the Syrian government to control the area.
|
17:52
Reported
News BriefsTevet 12, 5778 , 30/12/17
Syrian terrorists evacuated from Israel's border region
Over 100 terrorists connected to the Al-Qaeda terror group were evacuated from Israel's Golan Heights border zone.
The move is part of a deal to clear the area of terrorists and allow the Syrian government to control the area.
Last Briefs