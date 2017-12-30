17:52 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5778 , 30/12/17 Tevet 12, 5778 , 30/12/17 Syrian terrorists evacuated from Israel's border region Over 100 terrorists connected to the Al-Qaeda terror group were evacuated from Israel's Golan Heights border zone. The move is part of a deal to clear the area of terrorists and allow the Syrian government to control the area. ► ◄ Last Briefs