17:44 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5778 , 30/12/17 Tevet 12, 5778 , 30/12/17 Putin: I'll help ensure Syrian sovereignty Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that Russian will "continue to render every assistance to Syria in the protection of state sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, in the promotion of a political settlement process, as well as in efforts to restore the national economy," a Kremlin spokesman said Saturday. ► ◄ Last Briefs