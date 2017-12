A man believed to have an explosive belt has taken eleven people hostage and is holding them in a Kharkiv post office, local police said Saturday.

Two children are among the hostages.

According to 112, the kidnapper is has not yet made any demands, and is using the hostages' phones to speak regularly with the police.

Police Chief Oleg Bekh said, "We are trying to do everything to maintain communication with him and to do everything that is necessary to ensure the people are released."