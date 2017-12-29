Poland: Two Belgians acquitted of Auschwitz theft

A Polish court on Friday acquitted two Belgian citizens who had been accused of stealing parts of an electric fence from the former Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp, AFP reported.

All objects in the former Nazi death camp, including its electric fence, are the property of the state museum at the site in Oswiecim, southern Poland, which is on UNESCO's protected World Heritage list.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)