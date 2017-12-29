52 arrested at anti-government rally in Iran

An Iranian official said on Friday that 52 people had been arrested in the previous day's protests against high prices in the second city of Mashhad, AFP reported.

Hundreds took to the streets of Mashhad, a site of holy pilgrimage in the northeast of the country, on Thursday with slogans mostly directed at President Hassan Rouhani's government for failing to tackle a range of economic problems.

