'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz' must go to jail, judge rules

Germany's constitutional court ruled on Friday that 96-year-old Oskar Groening, the former Nazi SS guard known as the “Bookkeeper of Auschwitz”, must go to jail over his role in mass murders committed at Auschwitz during World War II, Reuters reported.

Groening was found guilty in July 2015 of being an accessory to the murders of 300,000 Hungarian Jews at the death camp.

