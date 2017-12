A three-year-old boy's screams alerted his mother that a fire had erupted in their first-floor apartment in the Bronx on Thursday night, CNN reported Friday.

The boy had been playing with the burners on the kitchen stove when the fire broke out, New York City fire officials said.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)