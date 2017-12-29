UNESCO confirms Israel's withdrawal

Audrey Azoulay, the Director General of the UN’s culture and education organization UNESCO, confirmed on Friday that Israel has formally notified the body of its withdrawal from the organization.

In a statement quoted by AFP, Azoulay, UNESCO’s first Jewish head, said she had been officially notified that Israel would leave on December 31, 2018.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)