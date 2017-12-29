20:08 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5778 , 29/12/17 Tevet 11, 5778 , 29/12/17 How can we bring redemption to the people of Israel? Some thoughts about our mental, emotional, and religious agenda. (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)

Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs