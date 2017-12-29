Gabbay: Rocket fire shows we lost our deterrence

Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay responded on Friday to the rocket fire towards the Gaza Belt during the ceremony marking the birthday of fallen IDF soldier Oron Shaul.

"The shooting in the middle of the ceremony attests to the loss of deterrence. All the rest is nothing but stories and speeches. They know there is a ceremony here and they fire. It's unbearable. I hope our government will respond properly," he said.

"I came to strengthen the Shaul family here in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The ceremony was stopped because of the firing. When I see the ceremony going on I am filled with great pride in our people and in the audience which looks ahead," added Gabbay.

