MK Omer Bar-Lev (Zionist Union) responded to Friday's rocket fire from Gaza.

"After several weeks of rocket fire, this situation must not be tolerated. Israel cannot continue to contain the rocket fire from Gaza, and the response at this stage should be much harsher. We must restore deterrence," he said.

