MK Shai: Hamas must be dealt a big blow

MK Nachman Shai (Zionist Union), a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and former IDF Spokesman, responded on Friday afternoon to the rocket fire from Gaza.

"The Netanyahu government has failed miserably, the deterrence has failed, and the cat and mouse game with Hamas will bring us nowhere. Hamas must be dealt a big blow and long-term arrangements must be imposed on it," he said.

