15:40 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5778 , 29/12/17 Tevet 11, 5778 , 29/12/17 State asks Supreme Court for another hearing on holding bodies of terrorists The State of Israel on Friday submitted a request to the Supreme Court of Justice for a further hearing following its ruling that it is impossible to hold bodies of terrorists without appropriate legislation. ► ◄ Last Briefs