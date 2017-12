11:52 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5778 , 29/12/17 Tevet 11, 5778 , 29/12/17 'The Land of Israel is not occupied' Read more Culture Minister Miri Regev praises NBA for changing reference to 'Occupied Palestinian Territories' on website. 'No such country exists.' ► ◄ Last Briefs