11:01 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5778 , 29/12/17 Tevet 11, 5778 , 29/12/17 Students respond to extreme-left draft-dodgers Read more High schoolers respond to draft dodgers with letter praising IDF service. 'Our lives depend of the IDF. Draft-dodging is hypocrisy.' ► ◄ Last Briefs