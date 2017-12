09:07 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5778 , 29/12/17 Tevet 11, 5778 , 29/12/17 'Murdering Jews is the most lucrative profession' Journalist Lital Shemesh explains why the terrorist who murdered three members of the Salomon family is smiling in court. Opinion. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs