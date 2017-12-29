NBA apologizes for 'Occupied Palestinian Territories' listing

The National Basketball Association (NBA) apologized on Thursday night after its website listed the "Occupied Palestinian Territories" as a country.

Kathy Behrens, the NBA's President of Social Responsibility, and the person who oversaw the league's Basketball without Borders program in Israel last summer, told Arutz Sheva that the listing, which has since been removed from the site, was placed by a third party.

“We do not produce the country listings for NBA.com and as soon as we became aware of it, the site was updated. We apologize for this oversight, and have corrected it,” she said.