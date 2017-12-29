Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said an explosion that tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket a day earlier was "an act of terror", AFP reported.
13 people were wounded in the attack.
Putin: Saint Petersburg explosion was terror attack
