An IDF judge extended the remand of Ahed Tamimi, the 16-year old girl from Nabi Salih who was filmed kicking and slapping soldiers last week in a viral video. The judge also extended the arrest of Ahed Tamimi's mother but ordered the release of her cousin Nour.

IDF prosecutors said that they intended to file assault charges against all three. Ahed is suspected of assaulting a soldier, harming the security of the area, incitement, and other felonies.