22:34 Reported News Briefs Tevet 10, 5778 , 28/12/17 Irit Linur responds to suspension from Army Radio Irit Linur responded to her suspension from Army Radio, stating that "President Rivlin praised the demonstrations and called on citizens to go out to the city centers and he knew exactly which demonstrations he was praising - those against the Attorney-General and the prime minister, who are national symbols just like the president.