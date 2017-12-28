'Hypocrisy of Reform movement revealed'

The Reform movement petitioned the courts regarding a Jewish employment website, claiming that the site discriminates against Arabs by posting jobs for Jews alone.

The court accepted the petition and forced the site to pay a fine of tens of thousands of Shekels.

However the Derekh Haim movement found that the Reform movement itself is guilty of discrimination as it....doesn't perform marriages between Jews and Arabs.

Derekh Haim criticized the "hypocrisy" of the Reform movement and called for them to "express love and solidarity for their Jewish brothers" and support Jewish employment in Israel.