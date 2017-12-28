Netanyahu promises Upper Nazareth 'something big'

Prime Minister Netanyahu participated Thursday in a signing ceremony in Upper Nazareth.

Netanyahu described the huge investments his governments had made in connecting the periphery to the center of Israel with improved roads and added that government infrastructure and defense infrastructure would now also be transferred to the periphery to benefit residents there and boost growth and development.

Netanyahu promised this would be done in Upper Nazareth as well and said that "we're going to do something big here and increase the population by double," adding "invest, invest in Upper Nazareth."