The Mercedes which served Hitler on his victory marches around Nazi Germany will be auctioned at Scotsdale, US in January.

The organizers of the auction dubbed the car "the most significant car in history put up for auction" but also aroused broad criticism over their glorifying of Hitler. The auction house denied these claims, stating that they only wished to "show one of the most amazing cars of the century, built by geniuses and demonstrating the highest quality artisanship."