19:18 Reported News Briefs Tevet 10, 5778 , 28/12/17 Tevet 10, 5778 , 28/12/17 Tzfat chief rabbi: Ridiculous to hound PM over cigars Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu expressed support for prime minister Netanyahu and attacked the left-wing demonstrations against him. Eliyahu said that "I think hounding him over cigars is ridiculous. There were prime ministers who took tens of millions for a birthday- Shimon Peres, Weizmann... it is hypocrisy to catch him over smaller things than what they did."