Barkat to PM: Finance Ministry delaying J'lem budgets

Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat sent a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu and other ministers and MK's demanding their immediate intervention in the budgetary crisis in Jerusalem.

Barkat wrote that the Finance Ministry has reneged on agreements made via the director-general of the Prime Minister's Bureau and had not transferred 105 million NIS to Jerusalem as he had obligated.

Barkat warned of serious consequences if the money was not forthcoming including cutting jobs, delaying new jobs, reducing worker hours and freezing of support for youth programs.