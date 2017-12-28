Shai Friedman, a resident of the Binyamin community of Kochav Hashachar, was killed in a road accident on road 458 from Michmash to Jerusalem.
There were no details available regarding the funeral.
|
18:48
Reported
Tevet 10, 5778 , 28/12/17
Kochav Hashachar resident killed in road accident
