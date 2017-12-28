18:35
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 10, 5778 , 28/12/17

Youth falls off Petah Tikva roof, moderately injured

A 12-year-old boy fell from the roof of a building and was trapped inside a deserted Petah Tikva building. He is in moderate condition.

MDA medics treated him and transferred him to the Beilinson hospital.

Last Briefs