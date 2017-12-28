A 12-year-old boy fell from the roof of a building and was trapped inside a deserted Petah Tikva building. He is in moderate condition.
MDA medics treated him and transferred him to the Beilinson hospital.
News BriefsTevet 10, 5778 , 28/12/17
Youth falls off Petah Tikva roof, moderately injured
