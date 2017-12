Education Minister Naftali Bennett(Jewish Home) announced Thursday that he will not interview with army radio until Irit Linor is restored to her position there.

Bennett decried the "selective enforcement" against Linor, after broadcaster Rino Tzror called the prime minister "Erdogan of the Holy Land" and spoke of "criminal thinking in the Knesset from the mafioso's school" and did not even receive a reprimand, while Linor was suspended for calling the president "insolent."