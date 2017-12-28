Netanyahu to Arabs :We believe in progress,coexistence

Prime Minister Netanyahu participated in an event at the Lower Galilee Arab village of Ein Mahil and responded to demonstrations against him near the site.

Netanyahu said that "I saw a demonstration here at the entrance, with people holding placards of Fatah and the PLO, opposing my visit. Who are they demonstrating against? I ask you. Against the millions who were butchered and displaced in Syria, Iraq and Libya?

"Against who are you demonstrating? Against the only country that maintains human rights, establishes a field hospital to treat the wounded? Against the state of Israel? Shame on you!

"We believe in progress, we believe in coexistence, we are working for this, will continue to work for this and we'll do it together with you, here and in every other place."