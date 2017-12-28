MK Fadida: Stop running over us in the name of democracy

Member of Knesset Leah Fadida (Zionist Union) expressed her opposition on Thursday to a bill to expand the discretion of the Interior Minister regarding the opening of businesses on the Jewish Shabbat. Speaking at a Knesset Interior Committee discussion of the measure, she said, "Stop tyranny in the name of democracy. We all love the Sabbath, and this law does not respect it, but it scorns it, and this law emasculates the authority of the local authority and disrupts the routine of the lives of the masses."

Fadida added, "In a complex country like ours, where there are so many different types of people, we must allow everyone to operate in the public and private spheres as is appropriate and appropriate. The essence of local government is to establish a policy that will serve the interests of the residents. Yes to Jewish tradition. No to religious coercion."