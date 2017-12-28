Justice minister defends suspended journalist

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has defended journalist Irit Linur, who was suspended from presenting her program on Israel Defense Forces Radio after saying President Reuven Rivlin had nerve. Invited by the station to speak about the Recommendations Law approved by the Knesset in the end of a two-day filibuster, she said, "It's important for me to express my protest against Irit Linor's suspension."

Regarding the suspension, Shaked said, "In the framework of freedom of expression,such criticism can also be included, and I do not think this is the first time that this was done at the station." Shaked said that this is not a political matter, noting, "They call me fascist and autistic at your station, and I do't make a big deal about it." She stresses that any opinion can be heard at the station, "unless of course they are against IDF soldiers, because this is an army station. Criticism can be expressed, but not to lash out at IDF soldiers."