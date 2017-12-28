Haifa U President saddened by Ronit Matalon's passing

President Ron Rubin of the University of Haifa has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of author Ronit Matalon, who taught literature at the school, saying, "This is a sad day and a great loss for the world of literature and culture in Israel. Beyond being an excellent writer, Ronit Matalon was an example of the integration between the spiritual world and the academic world and her many students over the years were able to learn from an excellent lecturer who knew how one combines theory on the one hand with practice on the other."

Professor Rubin concluded, "Despite being such a respected writer, she always had the desire to teach and pass on her knowledge to young students. This is a great loss and we all bow our heads today at Haifa University."