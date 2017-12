The family of the Lieutenant Shir Hajaj, killed in has donated a Holy Ark to the Achdut Yisrael synagogue in the Nofei Ha-Sela neighborhood in Ma'aleh Adumim.

Shir was murdered exactly a year ago on the tenth of Tevet in the terrorist attack on the Armon Hanatziv Promenade in Jerusalem.

The attack also killed Lieutenant Yael Yekutiel, Second Lieutenant Erez Orbach and Second Lieutenant Shiri Tzur.