The terrorist who stabbed Jerusalem security guard Asher Elmaliach, 46, earlier this month quoted in his will the word of a Palestinian Authority school textbook.

"For the sake of G-d we have stood up, aspiring to fly our flag and return glory to our religion, to bring back the glory of Al-Aqsa [Mosque - ed.], where our blood was spilled," terrorist Yassin Abu al-Qara, 24, wrote in his will. "Our blood is cheap [when spilled for] our homeland, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa."