Indictment against Jerusalem bus-station stabber

An indictment for attempted murder has been filed against Yassin Abu al-Qara'a, being held for carrying out the recent stabbing attack at the central bus station in Jerusalem, in which security guard Asher Elmaliach was seriously wounded.

The Shin Bet Israel Security said, "This attack underscores the severe incitement to which Palestinians in the Judea and Samaria region are exposed and the impact of the material studied in PA schools as a catalyst for and inspiration for terrorist attacks against Israelis."

