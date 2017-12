06:44 Reported News Briefs Tevet 10, 5778 , 28/12/17 Tevet 10, 5778 , 28/12/17 Amsalem: The opposition's gimmicks failed Coalition chairman MK David Amsalem (Likud) referred on Wednesday night to the approval of the Recommendations Law. "I thank everyone who has been a partner in the efforts over the past few days. My first test as chairman of the coalition passed successfully. And now that the opposition’s gimmicks have failed, we will sleep for a few hours and return to the Knesset in order to continue working here for you," Amsalem tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs