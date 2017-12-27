Edelstein threatens the opposition

Knesset Speaker MK Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday evening threatened the opposition, saying that if it appeals to the Supreme Court over the Recommendations Law, he would act to ensure that the opposition will not be able to carry out a filibuster in the future.

Edelstein’s remarks came as the Knesset began the vote on the Recommendations Law, after a 42-hour period in which members of the opposition gave lengthy speeches in an attempt to delay the vote. The voting is expected to take hours, as the opposition submitted hundreds of reservations against the law and each of them needs to be voted upon.