A crowdfunding campaign, created to aid the surviving members of the Azan family whose home burned down in Brooklyn during Hanukkah, has raised over $550,000 in eight days, JTA reported Wednesday.

Aliza Azan, 39, her sons Moshe, 11 and Yitzhak, 7, and a daughter, Henrietta, 3, died in an early morning house fire on December 18. Police believe the fire was started by a Hanukkah menorah, even though the house had a working smoke detector.