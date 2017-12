21:26 Reported News Briefs Tevet 9, 5778 , 27/12/17 Tevet 9, 5778 , 27/12/17 Tillerson, Lavrov agree to continue engaging North Korea The US State Department said on Wednesday that it had agreed with the Russian administration to continue engaging North Korea after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Reuters reported. "The two discussed concerns related to the DPRK’s destabilizing nuclear program and emphasized that neither the United States nor Russia accept the DPRK as a nuclear power," said State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert. ► ◄ Last Briefs