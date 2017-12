21:12 Reported News Briefs Tevet 9, 5778 , 27/12/17 Tevet 9, 5778 , 27/12/17 Lapid vows to appeal to High Court after Recommendations Law passes Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid vowed to appeal the Recommendations Law's legality to the High Court of Justice after it passes Wednesday evening. ► ◄ Last Briefs