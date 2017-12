19:35 Reported News Briefs Tevet 9, 5778 , 27/12/17 Tevet 9, 5778 , 27/12/17 Gabbay: 'Every community should make its own rules, not a minister in Jerusalem' Labor head Avi Gabbay harshly criticized the Supermarkets Law, which would shutter convenience stores on Shabbat. "We have one day off in Israel. We want to take public transportation to the beach, visit Grandma and buy things. We live in a free country and therefore every community will set its own rules and a minister in Jerusalem," he wrote on Facebook.

