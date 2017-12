19:23 Reported News Briefs Tevet 9, 5778 , 27/12/17 Tevet 9, 5778 , 27/12/17 Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: 'Trump will fail just like Reagen' Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicted in a speech Wednesday that President Trump's confrontational stance with Iran would fail, Reuters reported. "Reagan was more powerful and smarter than Trump, and he was a better actor in making threats, and he also moved against us and they shot down our plane," Khamenei said. "But Reagan is gone and, according to out beliefs, he now faces God’s retribution ... while Iran has made great advances in all areas since Reagan’s time". ► ◄ Last Briefs