Tevet 9, 5778 , 27/12/17 Foreign Ministry alarmed at anti-Semitic graffiti in Ukraine The Foreign Ministry responded Wednesday after anti-Semitic graffiti was found scrawled on a Jewish building in Odessa, Ukraine, "We view with concern these anti-Semitic actions and expect the Ukrainian government to take the most decisive measures to eradicate anti-Semitism and to bring the culprits to justice," the Foreign Ministry said.