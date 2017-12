18:58 Reported News Briefs Tevet 9, 5778 , 27/12/17 Tevet 9, 5778 , 27/12/17 Rivlin: 'Israel must ensure freedom of worship for all religions' President Reuven Rivlin met with Christian leaders ahead of the new year and pledged to protect their right of worship. "The State of Israel has a deep commitment to ensuring the freedom of religion and worship of all members of the faith and faith in Jerusalem and throughout Israel," said Rivlin. ► ◄ Last Briefs