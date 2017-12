A federal judge in Argentina ruled on Tuesday that Alberto Nisman, the Argentine prosecutor who was found dead days after accusing former President Cristina Kirchner of covering up Iran’s role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center, was murdered and did not commit suicide.

In a 656-page ruling quoted by Reuters, Judge Julian Ercolini said there was sufficient proof to conclude that the shot to the head that killed Nisman in January 2015 was not self-inflicted.